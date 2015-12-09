MOVES-UBS, Argentina Central Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds UBS, Central Bank Of Argentina)
Dec 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** UBS GROUP AG
Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS, replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
** CENTRAL BANK OF ARGENTINA
Argentine central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, resigned on Wednesday, a bank spokesman told Reuters, ending uncertainty over the direction monetary policy will take a day before the country's next president assumes office.
** MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has hired former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling to its board of directors.
** STANDARD LIFE PLC
Private market investor SL Capital Partners said it appointed John Seal as head of private junior debt. SL Capital works in partnership with Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life.
** DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Herman van den Wall Bake, head of the German bank's Asian debt team, has decided to leave the bank just a week after the German lender announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.
** BORDIER (UK)
The unit of Bordier Group named Peter Chamberlain as business development manager.
** ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The Boston-based equity investor's UK unit said it appointed Mark Webster as a portfolio manager.
** PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named Richard Hyder and David Robertson as investment directors.
** KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT
The UK unit of Kempen Capital Management NV, named Erik Hulshof as executive director at its London office. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.