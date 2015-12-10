MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland, Candriam Investors, Marsh

Dec 10 The following financial services industry
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland's
debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk,
according to a market source.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior
biotechnology analyst for its health care team.
MARSH
The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co,
appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance
consultancy provider it bought this year.
