MOVES-Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, BTIG

BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has hired two senior dealmakers in the United
States as it seeks to expand its healthcare investment banking
group amid a frenzy of dealmaking in the sector.
Ben Taylor joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Christine Poon joins from Johnson & Johnson Inc.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank announced internally on Tuesday it had
promoted four of its bankers to key leadership positions,
including naming John Vaske, co-chairman of its natural
resources group, as global co-chairman of M&A.
Stephan Feldgoise, head of natural resources M&A, and Matt
McClure, industrials M&A head, have been appointed co-heads of
M&A for the Americas. Mark Sorrell, co-head of Goldman's British
investment banking business, was named head of M&A for Europe,
Middle East and Africa.
BTIG
The financial services firm named Daniel Howell as director
to expand its transition management business.
SETL
The payment and settlement infrastructure company that uses
blockchain technology has hired former Barclays chairman David
Walker to be its chairman less than eight months after he
stepped down from his position at the bank.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
LGIM Real Assets said it was appointing Tony Doherty as head
of product development in its business development
team
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Germany's largest lender named Pascal Boillat as chief
information officer and head of operations, corporate &
investment banking team.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has named former Barclays Plc banker
Didier von Daeniken as its global head of private banking and
wealth management, in the latest streamlining of management at
the embattled London-based lender.
UNICREDIT SPA
Alessandro Brusadelli has been promoted to head of group
strategic funding and balance sheet management at UniCredit,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
GFT GROUP
The unit of Germany-based GFT Technologies SE
appointed Paul Harrington principal consultant in its legal,
regulatory and compliance team.
DBS BANK
The unit of Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, named Shantanu Sengupta as head of consumer banking
group in India.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The private banking and asset management company named
Mathilde Lemoine as group chief economist.
