MOVES-Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, BTIG

(Adds Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BTIG, SETL and LGIM Real Assets)

Dec 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has hired two senior dealmakers in the United States as it seeks to expand its healthcare investment banking group amid a frenzy of dealmaking in the sector.

Ben Taylor joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Christine Poon joins from Johnson & Johnson Inc.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank announced internally on Tuesday it had promoted four of its bankers to key leadership positions, including naming John Vaske, co-chairman of its natural resources group, as global co-chairman of M&A.

Stephan Feldgoise, head of natural resources M&A, and Matt McClure, industrials M&A head, have been appointed co-heads of M&A for the Americas. Mark Sorrell, co-head of Goldman's British investment banking business, was named head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

BTIG

The financial services firm named Daniel Howell as director to expand its transition management business.

SETL

The payment and settlement infrastructure company that uses blockchain technology has hired former Barclays chairman David Walker to be its chairman less than eight months after he stepped down from his position at the bank.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

LGIM Real Assets said it was appointing Tony Doherty as head of product development in its business development team

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany's largest lender named Pascal Boillat as chief information officer and head of operations, corporate & investment banking team.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has named former Barclays Plc banker Didier von Daeniken as its global head of private banking and wealth management, in the latest streamlining of management at the embattled London-based lender.

UNICREDIT SPA

Alessandro Brusadelli has been promoted to head of group strategic funding and balance sheet management at UniCredit, according to a source familiar with the matter.

GFT GROUP

The unit of Germany-based GFT Technologies SE appointed Paul Harrington principal consultant in its legal, regulatory and compliance team.

DBS BANK

The unit of Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , named Shantanu Sengupta as head of consumer banking group in India.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The private banking and asset management company named Mathilde Lemoine as group chief economist. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)