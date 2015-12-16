MOVES- LendInvest, Finstar, MUFG Investor Services

(Adds MoneyFarm, MUFG Investor Services)

Dec 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The global asset servicing unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc appointed John Sergides as managing director and global head of business development & marketing team.

LENDINVEST

The UK-based online lender for short-term property finance appointed Alex Kyriacou, Alex Strien and Tom Madden business development managers.

FINSTAR FINANCIAL GROUP

The Moscow-based private equity firm appointed Eric Blanchetete chief executive of its portfolio company, Digital Finance International.

MONEYFARM

The digital wealth management company named David Jeffery as chief technology officer. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)