MOVES- Bank Of Cyprus, Mitsubishi, Macquarie Capital, ANZ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF CYPRUS
Bank of Cyprus said it had appointed Michael Heger as a member of its board, subject to approval by the European Central Bank.
MITSUBISHI CORP
Japan's biggest trading house appointed Takehiko Kakiuchi as its new chief executive on Friday, bringing in a fresh face with expertise in the food and farming business.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Macquarie Capital, the investment unit of Macquarie Group , appointed Hugh Briggs head of principal transactions in Europe.
JETSTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm named Patrick Rudden as chief investment officer.
ANZ
The financial services provider appointed Graham Hodges acting chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. He will replace Shayne Elliot, who will assume a new role of chief executive officer. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million