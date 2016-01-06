MOVES-United Arab Bank, Changjiang Securities, Hymans Robertson

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CHANGJIANG SECURITIES CO LTD
The Chinese brokerage said it had removed Chairman Yang Zezhu from his post, following the launch of an investigation by the Communist Party's anti-corruption agency for possible "disciplinary violations".
UNITED ARAB BANK
The UAE lender announced three new appointments to its senior management team.
MAREX SPECTRON
The commodities broker said Chief Executive John Wall would retire on Friday and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Ian Lowitt.
DBRS LTD
The Canada-based credit rating agency said Douglas Turnbull joined as vice chairman and country head, Canada on Jan. 4.
HYMANS ROBERTSON
The pensions and benefits consultancy firm appointed David Walker as head of its LGPS Investment team.
P-SOLVE
The unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc has boosted its fiduciary management team.
SOURCE
The provider of exchange-traded products in Europe appointed Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of chief financial officer. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
