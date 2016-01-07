MOVES- HSBC, Deutsche Bank, CVC Capital, Park Square Capital

(Adds Crayhill Capital Management, Perella Weinberg Partners)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank appointed Nigel Hinshelwood to a newly-created role
of head of UK and deputy CEO of HSBC Bank Plc, a memo seen by
Reuters showed, as it prepares for new rules demanding the
separation of retail banking from riskier business activities.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Jake Gearhart has been appointed Deutsche Bank's head of
debt syndicate and origination for Asia Pacific, effectively
replacing Herman van den Wall Bake, who departed last month.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The private equity and investment advisory firm appointed
Thomas Kichler as partner and head of its industrials and energy
team in the United States.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management unit of State Street Corp
appointed Philippe Roset as head of its Standard & Poor's
depositary receipt (SPDR) exchange-traded funds in the
Netherlands.
CRAYHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The alternative asset management firm focused on private
structured credit has hired Thomas Wickwire as a managing
director.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The independent financial services firm hired Bruce
Mendelsohn as a partner in its advisory business.
PARK SQUARE CAPITAL LLP
The European credit provider promoted Martino Ghezzi as
partner in its investment team.
