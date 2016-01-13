MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has appointed Rafik Nayed as chief country officer for the United Arab Emirates and senior executive officer of the bank's Dubai branch.
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth manager, a part of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, said David Macdonald had joined the firm as senior vice president for commercial lending.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed The Duy Nguyen as senior portfolio manager.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment banking and asset management firm appointed four vice presidents as financial advisers in Atlanta.
HARVEST PARTNERS LP
The investment firm said it promoted Stephen Carlson to managing director.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The sovereign wealth fund has appointed Sherwood Dodge as its global head of private equities, effective immediately.
HSBC
The bank said it appointed Yogesh Aggarwal the head of its India research practice.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LTD
The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said Yasutaka Suehiro will replace Trent Hagland as chief executive and head of Asia.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Vernon Barback as president, effective Jan. 21 to focus on growing the firm's multi-asset business.
KINGSTON SMITH
The UK-based accountancy firm appointed Maureen Penfold as managing partner, effective January.
ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS
The Africa-based investment manager appointed Marianna Georgakopoulou as multi-asset strategist. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date