MOVES-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Aquila Group, Commerzbank

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The Wall Street bank has hired Marc Pandraud from Deutsche
Bank as chairman of investment banking for France and
Belgium, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The financial services company has appointed Steffen Doyle
of Jefferies to co-head its real estate division in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as the bank bolsters several
teams following a strategic review that began last year.
COMMERZBANK AG
Roland Boehm is taking a new role at Commerzbank as
divisional board member for MSB International, Commerzbank AG's
corporate banking division.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The aaset manager said it appointed Simon Gottelier, Peter
Lingen and Christian Roessing to its thematic equities
investment team.
WORLD FIRST UK LTD
The foreign exchange company appointed Alexander Filshie to
the newly created role of chief financial officer.
AQUILA GROUP
The alternative investment firm appointed Bjoern Meyer team
head for its wind power and photovoltaic plants.
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
The investment firm appointed Robert Smith chairman as it
implements a major overhaul following pressure from activist
investor Elliott Advisors.
SOURCE
The exchange-traded fund provider appointed David Lake
managing director and head of UK.
IDINVEST PARTNERS SA
The Paris-based securities brokerage hired Emmanuelle
Pierret as investment director of its growth capital team.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The global asset management company said it appointed Peter
Hughes as an equity analyst in its healthcare team with a
particular focus on biotechnology.
