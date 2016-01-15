MOVES- JPMorgan, Guggenheim Securities, Ardian

Jan 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management unit said it hired Nick Malangone as executive director and insurance portfolio manager in its multi-asset solutions team.

GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES

The investment banking and capital markets unit of Guggenheim Partners LLC said it hired Robert Zambarano as director and macro products strategist.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

the asset manager appointed Jon Allen head of institutional sales for Asia Pacific.

ARDIAN SA

the independent private investment company hired Olivier Piani as senior adviser and chairman of its investment committee.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager said it appointed Cyril Benier as a senior investment manager in its small cap equities team. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)