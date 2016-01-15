MOVES- JPMorgan, Guggenheim Securities, Ardian

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as countdown to Trump's swearing-in begins
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management unit said it hired Nick Malangone as executive director and insurance portfolio manager in its multi-asset solutions team.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES
The investment banking and capital markets unit of Guggenheim Partners LLC said it hired Robert Zambarano as director and macro products strategist.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
the asset manager appointed Jon Allen head of institutional sales for Asia Pacific.
ARDIAN SA
the independent private investment company hired Olivier Piani as senior adviser and chairman of its investment committee.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said it appointed Cyril Benier as a senior investment manager in its small cap equities team. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said 2017 looked like a better year for the railroad's business following two tough years of slumping coal freight volumes, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Network security firm Check Point Software Technologies forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue in 2017 after posting quarterly results that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for its security products.