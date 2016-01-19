MOVES-BNY Mellon, Willis Towers Watson, Thomas Miller

(Adds BNY Mellon)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Jacqueline Joyston-Bechal as head of advisory compliance team in EMEA for investment services.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The firm's investment business has appointed Bob Tyley and Mary Boyle to its insurance investment solutions group as demand for investment services rises.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The investment and wealth management division of independent financial services provider Thomas Miller Group, hired Georgios Nikolaou as an investment analyst in its alternative investment research team.

SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The investment management firm has appointed Peter Smith and Peter Elston to its board.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank has appointed Mark Thompson, a former executive at trading house Trafigura's asset management business, head of its global base metals trading.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Nicholas Bamber has joined the asset management business of Legal & General Group PLC in a new role as head of private assets, with the former debt capital markets banker charged with building the asset manager's private debt business.

(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)