MOVES-Aon, Man Group, Credit Agricole, Sovereign Capital, Wesleyan Bank

Jan 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MAN GROUP PLC

The investment management business of Man Group Plc, named Guillermo Ossés head of emerging market debt strategies, based in New York.

AON PLC

The company's human resources and consulting services unit, Aon Hewitt, named David Bunkle as a partner in its retirement and investment business, based in Leeds.

SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND

The investment manager appointed John Evans as a non-executive director.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking unit of Crédit Agricole, named Christoph Paul as head of corporate DCM for Germany and Austria.

SOVEREIGN CAPITAL

The UK-based private equity specialist said it hired Skyler ver Bruggen as an analyst.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The wealth management company named Hugh Titcomb as chief executive officer.

WESLEYAN BANK

The unit of specialist mutual Wesleyan Group hired Laoiseach Lynch from Barclays Plc as finance director.

BIBBY FINANCIAL SERVICES

The financing unit of Bibby Line Group named Steven Box chief executive officer of its international operations.

CITIC SECURITIES

China's largest securities house appointed Zhang Youjun as chairman of the board and elected a new board of directors, after seeing a number of its top executives get involved in investigations into insider trading in the past several months.

DOUBLELINE CAPITAL

The bond management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach on Monday named former PIMCO Senior Vice President Ryan Hart as senior consultant relations manager.

PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Pedro Rapallo as an operating partner to drive new investment opportunities in Spain and Portugal. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)