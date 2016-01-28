MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors, Permira, Hargreave Hale, Westpac

(Adds Boston Private, Julius Baer)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK

The company said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasadena, California-based independent practice to FiNet.

BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC

The wealth manager appointed executives from wealth advisory firms Filigree Advisors and Mikus Capital Management to extend its presence in California and Florida.

PERMIRA

The private equity group said it named Niklaus Santschi a senior adviser to the financial services and technology teams.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss bank named David Durlacher chief executive of Julius Baer International Ltd, London.

HARGREAVE HALE

The investment management firm said it named Marcus Low investment manager, based in London.

APG GROEP N.V.

The financial services provider said it appointed Gerard van Olphen as chief executive officer, from mid-March, for a four-year period.

WESTPAC

Alfred Koh, associate director for loan syndications, left Westpac last week. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)