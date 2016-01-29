MOVES-Barclays, Northstar Asset Management, Credit Suisse

UPDATE 3-Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
(Adds Barclays, Northstar Asset Management, Credit Suisse)
Jan 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS
The company has appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co's C.S. Venkatakrishnan as its chief risk officer, the latest in a series of JPMorgan alumni to join the British lender.
NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP
The activist investor targeting the company has nominated six directors to the company's board, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters, a move that could prompt a proxy fight if the sides fail to reach an agreement.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The company hired Paula Dominick from Bank of America Corp to the position of chief compliance officer for the Americas.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking advisory firm appointed Jim Renwick as a senior managing director to its European equity capital markets advisory business based in London.
PEEL HUNT
The corporate broker and trading house appointed managing partner and head of equities, Steven Fine, as its chief executive, effective July 1. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that he regrets having called for the department's elimination during his failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for a third straight week to their lowest levels since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.