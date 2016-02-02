MOVES-EY, RBC, BMO, Macquarie Investment

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it had hired a team from BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and Joe Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax practice.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said it hired three financial advisers from Jefferies' to its the New York office.
BMO REAL ESTATE PARTNERS
The unit of Bank of Montreal said it appointed Florent Hervé as European asset manager for its Paris-based team, which opened in May last year.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Luisa Greselin as head of Italian distribution.
CAPITAL GROUP
The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos appointed Christophe Braun as an investment specialist.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business management advisory firm appointed David Evans as managing director and a European practice leader of its Transaction Advisory Group unit.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN
Michael Sohr, a portfolio manager with AllianceBernstein's high-yield team, left last week as part of broader cuts across the asset manager's fixed-income business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance