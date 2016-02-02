MOVES-EY, RBC, BMO, Macquarie Investment

(Adds EY)

Feb 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accounting services firm said it had hired a team from BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and Joe Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax practice.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said it hired three financial advisers from Jefferies' to its the New York office.

BMO REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

The unit of Bank of Montreal said it appointed Florent Hervé as European asset manager for its Paris-based team, which opened in May last year.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Luisa Greselin as head of Italian distribution.

CAPITAL GROUP

The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos appointed Christophe Braun as an investment specialist.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The business management advisory firm appointed David Evans as managing director and a European practice leader of its Transaction Advisory Group unit.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN

Michael Sohr, a portfolio manager with AllianceBernstein's high-yield team, left last week as part of broader cuts across the asset manager's fixed-income business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)