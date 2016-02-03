MOVES- Amundi, GFT, Kempen Fiduciary

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank has named Jim Esposito as the new chief strategy officer for its securities division.
UBS GROUP AG
UBS Wealth Management appointed Jonathan Nash as alternative investments distribution specialist for UK and Jersey.
AMUNDI SA
The European asset manager appoints Heinrich Merz chief investment officer of its alternative investment unit, Amundi Alternative Investments.
GFT GROUP
The company, which provides business and technology consulting to the investment banking industry, appointed Rob Gibbs principal consultant to its legal, regulatory & compliance team.
KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT
The fiduciary manager appointed Johan Cras managing director in London, effective March 1.
MIZUHO
Mizuho USA named Salim Syed head of biotechnology research and a managing director, reporting to Sheryl Skolnick head of equity research. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
