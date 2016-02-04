MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Allianz Global Investors

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has made a number of management changes within its fixed income division after promoting Sam Kellie-Smith to run the division in January.
BARCLAYS PLC
The heads of Barclays' distressed debt and investment-grade bond trading are both leaving the UK bank's credit trading unit as part of cuts at its investment bank announced last month.
VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS
The U.S.-based private equity firm promoted Winston Song to principal and three others to vice president roles.
PERSHING LLC
The unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp said Lisa Dolly would succeed Ron DeCicco as chief executive, effective Feb. 16.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
The unit of Germany-based Allianz SE said it made two appointments to its London office.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The Scotland-based investment manager named Euan Stirling head of stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.