MOVES-Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Peel Hunt, KBL European

(Adds Westbrook Asset Management, Barclays)

Feb 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Mark Tristram has started a new job in the bank's Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU), a spokesman said.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

SSA bond market veteran Carl Norrey is to retire from his position as managing director, head of rates securities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Swantje Boulderstone as global rates portfolio manager in the global fixed income, currency & commodities (GFICC) group.

BARCLAYS PLC

Britain's Barclays has named JPmorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Compton its new chief operating officer, following the departure of Jonathan Moulds.

PEEL HUNT

The UK-focused corporate broking and trading house named Amy Walker and Michal Cabadaj as equity research analysts in its healthcare and life sciences team.

KBL EUROPEAN PRIVATE BANKERS

The financial services provider appointed Kevin Doran to the newly created role of group head of research and strategy.

WESTBROOK ASSET MANAGEMENT

Ex-CQS Asset Management portfolio manager Will Smith and ex-BlueGold Capital partner Jean-Louis Le Mee are teaming up to launch a hedge fund firm called Westbrook Asset Management, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)