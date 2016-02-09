MOVES-Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Peel Hunt, KBL European

(Adds Westbrook Asset Management, Barclays)
CREDIT SUISSE
Mark Tristram has started a new job in the bank's Strategic
Resolution Unit (SRU), a spokesman said.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
SSA bond market veteran Carl Norrey is to retire from his
position as managing director, head of rates securities in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Swantje
Boulderstone as global rates portfolio manager in the global
fixed income, currency & commodities (GFICC) group.
BARCLAYS PLC
Britain's Barclays has named JPmorgan Chase & Co executive
Paul Compton its new chief operating officer, following the
departure of Jonathan Moulds.
PEEL HUNT
The UK-focused corporate broking and trading house named Amy
Walker and Michal Cabadaj as equity research analysts in its
healthcare and life sciences team.
KBL EUROPEAN PRIVATE BANKERS
The financial services provider appointed Kevin Doran to the
newly created role of group head of research and strategy.
WESTBROOK ASSET MANAGEMENT
Ex-CQS Asset Management portfolio manager Will Smith and
ex-BlueGold Capital partner Jean-Louis Le Mee are teaming up to
launch a hedge fund firm called Westbrook Asset Management, a
source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
