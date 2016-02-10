MOVES-JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, UBP

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank said it appointed Andrew Seested as a senior wealth director for business development in its wealth management unit.
BNY Mellon also named Lori Hardwick as chief operating officer of Pershing LLC, effective Feb. 29.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The investment banking firm said Frederic Carbonnier joined as chief executive officer of its Swiss-based UBP Investment Advisors SA unit, effective Jan. 1.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
J.P. Morgan Asset Management appointed Paul Farrell its head of UK institutional clients.
FREEMARKETFX
Rich Ricci, the former boss of Barclay's investment bank has been named chairman of online currency exchange freemarketFX, betting on the growth of a fintech start-up challenging traditional financial services. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.