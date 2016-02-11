MOVES- Royal London Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, RBS

BRIEF-Fluor says project Zuidasdok has been preliminarily awarded to Zuidplus
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
(Adds Morgan Stanley)
Feb 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The investment bank reshuffled its wealth management division following the earlier appointment of Andy Saperstein and Shelley O'Connor as co-heads, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman.
ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The fund manager appointed Phil Reid as head of wholesale asset management to build the team to support its products and services.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The fixed income asset management firm appointed Jean-Yves Guibert and Marc Kemp to its global leveraged finance team.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank named Peter Flavel as chief executive of private banking, responsible for Coutts & Co and Adam & Co.
NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL LLC
Alternative investments firm appointed Teddy Kaplan managing director to lead its net lease real estate business. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes
* Homestreet Inc - has finalized a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission on January 19, 2017