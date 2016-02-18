MOVES-JP Morgan, Davy Asset Management, China Minsheng Financial

(Adds Guggenheim Securities)
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
Matthew Lawson, head of real estate investment banking Asia
at JP Morgan, has left the bank to join Hongkong and Shanghai
Hotels Ltd as chief financial officer and executive
director.
DAVY ASSET MANAGEMENT
Davy Asset Management, a unit of privately-held Davy Group,
named Phil Jefferson as a company director. Jeremy Humphries
also joins Davy Asset Management as fund manager from Schroders
Plc in London.
CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD
The company said Wang Sing would replace Liu Tianlin as
chief executive officer, effective Feb. 17. Wang Sing was a
former partner at TPG Capital Management LP and
currently serves as senior adviser to TPG Growth.
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD
The Chinese investment banking and securities firm has hired
four people in its London equity research team as part of its
global expansion plan.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES
The investment banking and capital markets division of
Guggenheim Partners named Daniel More as senior advisor.
