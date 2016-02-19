版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 05:04 BJT

MOVES-Citigroup, Credit Suisse

Feb 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The global bank's head for ASEAN and country head Singapore, Michael Zink, will retire after 28 years at the financial firm, according to an internal memo.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The financial services company has appointed Jeff Jennings as head of European prime services, the bank said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐