MOVES-Citigroup, Credit Suisse

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The global bank's head for ASEAN and country head Singapore, Michael Zink, will retire after 28 years at the financial firm, according to an internal memo.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The financial services company has appointed Jeff Jennings as head of European prime services, the bank said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.