MOVES- Barclays, Marsh, SFC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

BARCLAYS
The bank named Konstantin Sajonia-Coburgo as its country
manager for Spain, replacing Jaime Salaverri, who is leaving the
bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION (SFC)
James Shipton, who is responsible for supervising brokers in
the financial center, will be replaced by Julia Leung, who is
currently executive director of investment products at the
watchdog, Hong Kong's securities regulator said.
MARSH
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co named Will
Thomas-Ferrand as strategy and operations leader for EMEA and
APAC regions, effective immediately.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ
Fergus Edwards, head of international syndicate at the unit
of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, has left the
firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.
