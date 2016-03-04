MOVES- Source UK Services, P1 Investment, UBS

March 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD

The provider of exchange traded funds named Julian Ide as its new chief executive officer.

P1 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Hugo Thorman as its chairman.

UBS

UBS has hired Deepak Dangayach as co-head of a newly created Asia debt financing group, according to sources and an internal announcement. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)