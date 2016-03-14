版本:
MOVES- M&G Investments, Standard Life Wealth

March 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The UK fund management arm of Prudential Plc said it appointed Tristan Hanson as fund manager to its multi-asset team, effective March 21.

STANDARD LIFE WEALTH

The wealth management arm of Standard Life Plc appointed Matthew Grange and Matthew Burrows as senior portfolio managers based in London. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

