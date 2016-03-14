MOVES- M&G Investments, Standard Life Wealth

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
M&G INVESTMENTS
The UK fund management arm of Prudential Plc said it appointed Tristan Hanson as fund manager to its multi-asset team, effective March 21.
STANDARD LIFE WEALTH
The wealth management arm of Standard Life Plc appointed Matthew Grange and Matthew Burrows as senior portfolio managers based in London. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.