MOVES- Lazard, Macquarie Capital, Invesco PowerShares

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt is joining
Bank of America Merrill Lynch as senior advisor to its Europe,
Middle East and Africa business, the investment bank said on
Tuesday.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm is hiring
David Burlison from KPMG as a managing director to lead its
London restructuring team, beefing up its European capabilities.
UNICREDIT SPA
The Italian bank said it has appointed a new head of its
investment bank in Asia and made several other appointments in
its international network.
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD
The Johannesburg, South Africa-based bank said Mark Hucker
has resigned as chief executive of its offshore group and Will
Thorp will replace him.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed
Jim Goldie and Michael Delew to its capital markets team.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The UK-based wealth management firm appointed Don Smith to
replace Kevin Doran as chief investment officer (CIO).
NATIXIS SA
The French investment bank has reorganized its corporate and
investment banking arm, creating new global finance and
investment banking business lines and making a series of senior
appointments.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The investment banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group
Ltd said Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a
managing director to lead its aerospace, defense and government
services advisory business.
