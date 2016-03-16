MOVES-JPMorgan, Rothesay Life, NN Investment, Candriam Investors

March 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank has named its head of investor relations, Sarah Youngwood, to be chief financial officer of its Consumer & Community Banking segment, according to a memo distributed to employees on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

ROTHESAY LIFE GROUP

The UK insurer appointed Ray King as non-executive chairman replacing Keith Satchell, who is stepping down after nine years in the role.

NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The investment management firm appointed Jared Lou as a portfolio manager in its emerging market debt team.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm appointed Fawzy Salarbux as head of consultant relations for its UK office. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)