MOVES-JPMorgan, Rothesay Life, NN Investment, Candriam Investors

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has named its head of investor relations, Sarah Youngwood, to be chief financial officer of its Consumer & Community Banking segment, according to a memo distributed to employees on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.
ROTHESAY LIFE GROUP
The UK insurer appointed Ray King as non-executive chairman replacing Keith Satchell, who is stepping down after nine years in the role.
NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The investment management firm appointed Jared Lou as a portfolio manager in its emerging market debt team.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm appointed Fawzy Salarbux as head of consultant relations for its UK office. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.