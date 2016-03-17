MOVES- BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, Capital Group, Fullerton Fund

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Tom Ahern head of corporate trust business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The London-based bank appointed Colin Bell as group head of global standards execution and remediation.
CAPITAL GROUP
The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos appointed Martin Hofman country marketing manager for the Benelux and Nordics regions.
FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD
The Singapore-based investment manager appointed Pranay Gupta as head of multi-asset strategies.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Jason Cox, a veteran equity capital markets banker, is joining Deutsche Bank as co-head of Asia Pacific ECM, according to sources familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.