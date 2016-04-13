MOVES- Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, Investcorp

(Adds Deutsche Bank)
April 13 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has hired James Boyle from Citigroup as head of
equities for Asia Pacific, IFR news reported.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The broker and financial technology provider appointed Saro
Jahani managing director and head of global technology
architecture, effective Thursday.
INVESTCORP
The alternative investment fund appointed motorcycle maker
Ducati Motor Holding SpA's former CEO Federico Minoli a
corporate investment advisory director.
LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL
The unit of UK insurer Legal & General Plc said it
has named James Lidgate as director of housing overseeing its
residential investment strategy.
NEYBER
The provider of financial employee benefits said it named
Paul Martin to the newly created role of head of credit risk.
NEWTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of BNY Mellon said Julian Lyne has
been appointed as global head of distribution.
BNY MELLON
The bank said Ileana Sodani has been named head of
relationship development for the bank's asset servicing business
in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank has cut 30 jobs, or 5 percent of its headcount, at
its Asia wealth management business, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. bank sharpens its
focus on tapping wealthier clients.
PRAXIS PARTNERS
The London-based investment manager said Joseph DiMartino
has joined the company as president and head of
strategy.
