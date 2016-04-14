MOVES-Mitsubishi, Aberdeen, City Financial, Deutsche Bank

(Adds Credit Suisse)

April 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The firm's chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir, will leave the Swiss bank in July, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES HONG KONG

The company has hired Alan Choi as executive director for its capital markets group, IFR said.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The asset manager said it appointed Martin Jennings to the newly created role of head of Aberdeen Digital, a division within the company.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Faisal Khan has resigned from the bank, according to sources familiar with the matter, adding to the growing list of emerging market bankers to leave the German bank, IFR reported.

Khan was a vice president in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business.

CITY FINANCIAL

The independent asset manager has appointed Stefan Garcia global head of distribution.

RAM ACTIVE INVESTMENTS

The independent asset manager has appointed Daniel Endres senior sales manager for Germany and the Benelux region.

NATIXIS

The company has set up a global structured credit and solutions department (GSCS) for Asia Pacific, and appointed Fabrice Guesde to head the division, IFR reported. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)