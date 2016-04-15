MOVES- SocGen, Charles Stanley, BNP Paribas, Boston Private

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS
The firm has hired a managing director from Barclays to join its insurance debt capital markets team.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Alain Fischer has been appointed the chief digital officer at the French bank, in charge of its new digital office within the company's global banking and investor solutions division, IFR reported.
CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC
The UK-based investment manager appointed Gerald Carey investment manager.
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc has named Charles Nilsen senior vice president and national director of its residential lending business. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.