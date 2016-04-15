MOVES- SocGen, Charles Stanley, BNP Paribas, Boston Private

(Adds BNP Paribas)

April 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS

The firm has hired a managing director from Barclays to join its insurance debt capital markets team.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Alain Fischer has been appointed the chief digital officer at the French bank, in charge of its new digital office within the company's global banking and investor solutions division, IFR reported.

CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment manager appointed Gerald Carey investment manager.

BOSTON PRIVATE

The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc has named Charles Nilsen senior vice president and national director of its residential lending business. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)