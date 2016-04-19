MOVES- AIG, Aberdeen Asset Management, Northern Trust Asset

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer named Claudine MaCartney as its chief human resources officer. MaCartney currently leads the human capital planning and business partner practice.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The British fund manager appointed Campbell Fleming as its global head of distribution. Campbell, who succeeds John Brett, is currently chief executive-EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle.
NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Northern Trust Corp appointed Aaron Overy to a senior institutional sales role in London. The company also named Nigel Tyler a senior index portfolio manager in London.
AMALGAMATED METAL TRADING
The London Metal Exchange ring dealer hired industry veterans Christian Schirmeister and Andy Leyton to bolster its sales and trading operations.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.