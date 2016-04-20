MOVES- Credit Suisse, Barclays, Columbia Threadneedle

BRIEF-Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific
* Keith Creel to become CEO of Canadian Pacific; E. Hunter Harrison to retire
April 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company rejigged its financial institutions business, appointing a new deputy head while another banker has moved to the treasury side.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche Bank's top investment bankers for a decade until he left last year.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm named Michael Maeder sales director financial institutions with immediate effect.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Colliers International completes US$700 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year