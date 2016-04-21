MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Centrum Capital, Natixis, AXA IM

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Faisal Khan, vice president in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business, has resigned from the German bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.
CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD
The investment bank said it appointed Standard Chartered Bank's former Asia-Pacific CEO, Jaspal Bindra, as its executive chairman.
NATIXIS SA
French investment bank has appointed Alain Gallois as chief executive of its corporate and investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French insurer AXA Group, appointed Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum