MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life, M&G Investments

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate broking team.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named Greg Sommer and John Anos as co-heads of its natural resources group, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
M&G INVESTMENTS LTD
The asset manager appointed Taro Shiroyama to the newly created role of managing director, institutional business development in Japan.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm, a part of Standard Life Plc , appointed Neil Slater as chief executive and representative director and Mikifumi Watanabe as vice chairman of its newly opened office in Tokyo.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON LLP
The UK-based financial services provider appointed John Cooney as a partner.
SAXO BANK
The trading and investment firm appointed Jeff Zorek to the newly created role of chief operating officer of global sales.
DUFF & PHELPS
Manish Das has joined the complex asset solutions business at Duff & Phelps, the advisory firm that has been appointed as administrator to ailing retailer BHS, IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.