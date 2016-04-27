MOVES-Credit Suisse, Vontobel Wealth Management, AXA

April 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Matt Mallgrave joined the bank as its new head of U.S. flow trading, according to an internal memo.

The Swiss bank has also recruited at least a dozen wealth managers in Mexico from rival UBS, a source familiar with the matter said, part of efforts to beef up its private banking business.

VONTOBEL WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASIA PACIFIC

Zurich-based Vontobel Holding AG's unit named Joannes Ho executive director and senior relationship manager in Hong Kong.

CFA INSTITUTE

The association of investment professionals appointed Nick Pollard as managing director of Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

AXA STRATEGIC VENTURES

The venture capital platform backed by AXA SA appointed Imran Akram and Alex Scherbakovsky as general partners and Stephane Marrache as partner and chief operating officer. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)