MOVES- BofA, MSCI, Liquidnet

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
(Adds Bank of America)
April 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad reshuffle.
MSCI INC
The index provider said Kathleen Winters would replace Bob Qutub as chief financial officer, effective May 2.
LIQUIDNET
The institutional trading network operator named Thierry Sciard as a non-executive director to the board of Liquidnet Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web