MOVES-RBC Wealth Management, Evercore Partners, Invest AD

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC appointed Michael Armstrong chief executive, to replace John Taft, who retires on May 31.
INVEST AD
The Abu Dhabi investment company named Faras al-Ramahi its new chief executive.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking advisory firm named Michael Palm senior managing director.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Patrick Drennan as managing director and sales representative of liquidity management. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.