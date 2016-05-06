MOVES-ICBC, HSBC Alternative Investments

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD
The bank's chairman, Jiang Jianqing, is poised to retire and will help set up a Chinese government fund aimed at promoting investment in Central and Eastern Europe, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
HSBC ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS LTD
The hedge fund investor named William Benjamin as global head of hedge funds, based in London.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award