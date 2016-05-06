MOVES-ICBC, HSBC Alternative Investments

May 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

The bank's chairman, Jiang Jianqing, is poised to retire and will help set up a Chinese government fund aimed at promoting investment in Central and Eastern Europe, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

HSBC ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS LTD

The hedge fund investor named William Benjamin as global head of hedge funds, based in London.

(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)