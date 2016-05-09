MOVES-Lending Club, Citigroup, Edmond de Rothschild

(Adds Edmond de Rothschild Group)

May 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CITIGROUP INC

A director on Citigroup's US investment grade bond syndicate has left the firm, a source at the bank told IFR on Monday.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

Private banking company Edmond de Rothschild Group named Roderick Munsters as chief executive of its asset management unit.

LENDING CLUB CORP

The operator of the world's biggest online lending platform said that Chief Executive and Chairman Renaud Laplanche had resigned following a review that revealed a violation of the company's business practices.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES

The securities arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has hired Krishna Shah to head its European ABS and CLO operations, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday to IFR.

SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP

The UK-based asset manager named Kwai San Wong as stewardship analyst, effective immediately.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Henrik Rox Hansen as head of sales, Nordics and the Netherlands, with a focus on both institutional clients and wholesale investors.

TARGET ADVISERS LLP

The UK-based specialist advisory and property management services provider to the healthcare investment sector appointed Tim Kay as investment director.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC Middle East, a unit of the bank, has appointed Robin Jones as interim chief executive, the bank said in a statement on Sunday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)