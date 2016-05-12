MOVES-Wells Fargo, Citigroup, RSA Insurance, Arab Banking

May 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial group appointed Tom Weedall as a director of loan originations to build up its business in the north of England.

HDFC BANK LTD

India's HDFC Bank Ltd appointed K. Balasubramanian head of corporate banking.

CITIGROUP INC

Sarwat Faruqi, head of European corporate bond syndicate, has left the bank, according to two market sources.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The insurer named Nathan Williams as group underwriting director, effective June 1.

BANCO SABADELL

Renata Rojas, a director at BNP Paribas, is leaving her role to join Banco Sabadell in loan syndications, sources said.

ARAB BANKING CORP BSC

The Bahrain bank is set to appoint Christopher Wilmot to head its treasury department, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

Asset manager Russell Investments, unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, promoted Kevin Turner to managing director and global head of its newly formed global client strategy & research team.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman of global insurance, Andrea Vittorelli, has decamped for the insurance chairman role at competitor JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to a memo seen by Reuters. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)