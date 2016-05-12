MOVES-Wells Fargo, Citigroup, RSA Insurance, Arab Banking

May 12 The following financial services industry
WELLS FARGO & CO
The financial group appointed Tom Weedall as a director of
loan originations to build up its business in the north of
England.
HDFC BANK LTD
India's HDFC Bank Ltd appointed K. Balasubramanian
head of corporate banking.
CITIGROUP INC
Sarwat Faruqi, head of European corporate bond syndicate,
has left the bank, according to two market sources.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The insurer named Nathan Williams as group underwriting
director, effective June 1.
BANCO SABADELL
Renata Rojas, a director at BNP Paribas, is leaving her role
to join Banco Sabadell in loan syndications, sources said.
ARAB BANKING CORP BSC
The Bahrain bank is set to appoint Christopher Wilmot to
head its treasury department, sources aware of the matter told
Reuters.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
Asset manager Russell Investments, unit of London Stock
Exchange Group Plc, promoted Kevin Turner to managing
director and global head of its newly formed global client
strategy & research team.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman of global
insurance, Andrea Vittorelli, has decamped for the insurance
chairman role at competitor JPMorgan Chase & Co,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)