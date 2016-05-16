MOVES-ANZ, BlackRock, Mitsubishi UFJ

May 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL PLC
Sarwat Faruqui will join the unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc in London as head of its Europe,
Middle East and Africa syndicate and co-head of international
syndicate, IFR reported.
AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The Australian bank appointed Shayne Collins managing
director for markets.
BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm named Takeshi Fukushima
managing director and chief investment officer of BlackRock
Japan, effective immediately.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The Tokyo-based asset manager named Yuichi Alex Takayama
global head of sales.
INFLEXION PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LLP
The private equity firm appointed Josh Kaufman investment
director in its partnership capital team.
SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP
The London-based asset management group named Alex Robins
senior relationship and business development manager, effective
immediately.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Benagluru)