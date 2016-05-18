MOVES- Jefferies, PwC, Liquidnet

May 18 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
JEFFERIES GROUP LLC
The firm hired five senior investment bankers from Credit
Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with
the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking
practice.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The auditor appointed Rob Mesirow as principal, based in
Washington DC.
LIQUIDNET HOLDINGS INC
The institutional trading network appointed Dirk Griesmeyer
as sales director covering German institutions.
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
The UK-based payment services provider appointed Phil
Atherton its chief risk officer.
AXIOMA
The risk management firm promoted Ian Webster to the newly
created position of chief operating officer.
