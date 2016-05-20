MOVES- Citigroup, Stifel, BMO Global Asset Management

May 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has hired Alex de Souza from Barclays Plc
to join its UK investment banking team as a managing director.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT SA
The unit of Swiss banking company SYZ Group appointed Cedric
Vuignier head of manager research and alternative investments,
effective June 1.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of BMO Financial Group appointed Phil Webster
portfolio manager for European equities in its Europe, Middle
East and Africa team, based in London.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The U.S. investment bank said financial advisers Henry Berg
and Glen Magloff had joined its broker-dealer unit Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co Inc.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)