MOVES- Macquarie, Credit Suisse, ABN AMRO

May 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities division of the Macquarie Group appointed Andrew Stancliffe head of cash trading for Europe.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial services firm named Brent Patry vice chairman, acquisition and leveraged finance capital markets, according to sources.

INVESCO PERPETUAL

The firm, which is part of investment manager Invesco Ltd , said Thomas Moore will join its Henley fixed interest investment team in June.

ABN AMRO

The Dutch bank promoted Brian McGirr to head of its debt solutions platform in Asia.

INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY SECURITIES EXCHANGE

The firm, which is set to launch the world's first regulated securities exchange dedicated to commercial property, appointed Robert Bould non-executive director. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)