MOVES- Amundi SA, D.A. Davidson

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMUNDI SA
The European asset manager appointed Silvia Bocchiotti director of retail advisory and head of third-party fund selection.
D.A. DAVIDSON & CO
The brokerage firm's fixed-income strategist Sharon Stark has left the firm, where she had worked since December 2012, company spokeswoman Jacquie Burchard said late on Thursday.
MORGAN STANLEY
Former Morgan Stanley securitization banker Steven Fernald has joined financial technology start-up ZestFinance as head of capital markets, a company spokesperson said, according to IFR. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results