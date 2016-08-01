MOVES-Northern Trust, LCM Asset, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Securities

(Adds Northern Trust, LCM Asset, JPMorgan Asset Management,
Heitman)
Aug 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management firm said it appointed
Delbert Chang as a senior vice president and senior portfolio
manager.
LCM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The U.S.-based investment manager appointed Chris D'Auria, a
former Deutsche Bank executive, to head its global
business development efforts.
JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co
appointed Bryan Wallace as a senior portfolio manager to its
insurance solutions fixed income team.
HEITMAN LLC
The U.S.-based real estate investment management firm
appointed three new hires to its client service and marketing
team.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has appointed Ammar Al-Khudairy chairman of Morgan
Stanley Saudi Arabia, succeeding Richard A. Debs, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank
spokesman.
DEUTSCHE SECURITIES INC
The Japanese brokerage unit of Deutsche Bank AG
said it appointed Masao Muraki head of research for Japan.
Deutsche Bank also named Orlando Faulks head of corporate
finance for Japan, following the transfer of Simon Roue to
Singapore.
LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL
The investment arm of UK insurer Legal & General Group Plc
named Lauren Aitchison as head of strategic land.
LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS
The unit of Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance
appointed Kadidja Sinz head of Europe.
ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE FUNDS
The UK-based company said it planned to appoint Deborah
Lloyd chairman from January, succeeding David Wise.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)