MOVES-JPMorgan Asset Management, Societe Generale, HSBC Holdings

Aug 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Rossano Nonino as chief investment officer for real estate in Brazil, the office for which is based in Sao Paulo.

The company also named John Gammage as global head of its financial-sponsor group, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

TD SECURITIES

The investment banking arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank hired a former managing director at Wells Fargo to build its presence in financial institutions debt origination.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Two senior debt capital markets bankers at the bank are leaving their roles following a reshuffle within the business, according to sources.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Marina Mulcair has been promoted to head the bank's European leveraged loan syndicate, a spokeswoman confirmed.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Elizabeth Murdy to the newly created position of wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Denver team.

PEEL HUNT

The UK-based corporate broking and trading firm appointed Harry Philips as an analyst on its industrials team. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)