MOVES- Barclays, Baird, TA Associates

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving the bank, according to sources.
BAIRD
The wealth management firm said Glen Clarke has joined its global investment banking business as a managing director in its global consumer team.
TA ASSOCIATES
Th private equity firm named Michael Libert, Lee Mooney and Sarah Wang as vice presidents. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.