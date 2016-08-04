MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch, RBS, Societe Generale, Rothschild

(Adds Bank of America, Rothschild, RBS, AXA IM, Franklin Templeton)

Aug 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Morgan Stanley's Habib Yousefzadeh joined Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch's global wealth management team as a financial adviser, effective July 22.

ROTHSCHILD & CO

The financial advisory group hired two UBS bankers, James Neissa and Lee LeBrun, to lead its North American business as current leader Steve Ledoux stepped down.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

David Leeming, head of hybrid capital debt capital markets and liability management at RBS, left the bank in late July for personal reasons, according to a source familiar with the matter.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)

The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed John King to its AXA IM Framlington UK equities desk as an assistant portfolio manager, based in London.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC

Franklin Templeton Investments appointed three new hires in the role of vice president, ETF specialist.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank named Ramir Cimafranca as head of prime services in Japan. Cimafranca, who will be based in Tokyo, joined Societe Generale in 2015 following the integration of Newedge Japan Securities Ltd.

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC

The wealth management group named Toby Birch as a private wealth manager. Birch, who will be based in Guernsey, worked for a family office, Blackfish Capital Holdings, before establishing a bullion-dealing service which he sold in 2015. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)